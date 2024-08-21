Former Ravalli County Deputy charged with over a dozen criminal charges

RAVALLI COUNTY — A former Ravalli County Deputy is accused of numerous felonies including official misconduct, mistreating prisoners to tampering with evidence. In a statement from Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton Jefferey Allen Gregoire was working with the Sheriff's office until about a year ago.Jeffrey Gregorie is charged with 6 felonies and 8 misdemeanors.

The charges included: official misconduct, mistreating prisoners, stalking, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, patronizing prostitution, tampering with witnesses, and impersonation of a public servant.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the incidents happened in August 2023. One of the charges include Gregorie falsely impersonating a Stevensville police officer.

If convicted Gregorie faces up to 54 years in prison.

In a statement Sheriff Holton said "he broke the trust of our community and the trust of our office, and his alleged actions do not represent the individuals of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested in Missoula, but it is a Ravalli County case investigated by RCSO. In fact his arrest was the result of nearly a year long investigation. And most importantly I want to extend my thanks for the bravery that first reported him to the RCSO."

If anyone has more information about him or alleged criminal activity by him, Sheriff Holton encourages the public to reach out the Detective lieutenant Zae Hudson. The tip line for this case if 406-375-4039 or you can submit a tip on the Ravalli County Sheriff's app.

