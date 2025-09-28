Missoula County sheriff investigating unattended death

CLINTON — The Missoula County sheriffs office is investigating an unattended death at a rest area on interstate 90 in the Clinton area Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are responding to the westbound rest area near mile marker 128 on I-90, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has asked people to plan ahead to avoid the area, giving detectives space to respond to the scene.

This is an active investigation. MTN News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

