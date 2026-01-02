Libby boil water advisory remains in place

LIBBY — The City of Libby continues working to lift its boil water following December's flooding, with officials hoping to complete required testing within the next two to three weeks.

The advisory remains in effect while the city works with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to complete system flushing, water quality testing and operational reviews following a recent storm that affected the treatment plant's stability.

City officials say they hope to begin required testing and data submission as early as next week. The process involves monitoring chlorine levels, turbidity and bacteria, including total coliform and E. coli.

"The City is working closely with Montana DEQ to complete required system flushing, water quality testing, and operational reviews," officials said in a statement.

While DEQ cannot set a firm timeline, city officials expressed optimism that all requirements can be met within the next two to three weeks.

The testing process can take several weeks to ensure drinking water fully meets state and federal safety standards.

Residents must continue following boil water advisory guidelines while the advisory remains active. This includes boiling all drinking water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before letting it cool for use. Bottled water may be used as an alternative, and residents should not consume unboiled tap water.

City officials said they appreciate the community's patience as every precaution is taken to ensure water safety. Updates will continue to be shared as progress is made toward lifting the advisory.

