Salute to Service: Over a dozen agencies responded to large fire near Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Montana Timberline Firewood Company fire on Tuesday saw well over a dozen resources come together to help contain the fire.

Around 16 fire departments responded to the blaze along Helena Flats Road on Tuesday night.

Evergreen Fire Rescue, the lead agency, says the departments worked through the night and the cold weather to contain the blaze that sent one person to the hospital.

It wasn't just fire departments, though, as the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, county road department, Montana Department of Transportation, and Flathead Electric also provided aid in the crisis.

Braveheart Chaplain Ministry was on scene as well, proving the mutual aid request extended beyond agencies.

Community members say the fire was a great showing of how the Flathead community came together in a time of great need.

"Blankenship, Somers, Lakeside, Kalispell, South Kalispell, Bigfork, everybody was there. It's impressive when you see our community come together and do what we do best and that's take care of each other," Jodie Cross said.

One person was critically injured in the fire and is also seeing the community rally around them, as they have raised just under $9,000 to help fund their recovery. The fundraiser can be found here.