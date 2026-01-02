Community town hall to discuss primary care access at Logan Health

KALISPELL — Flathead residents are invited to a community town hall in Kalispell regarding primary care access at Logan Health on Saturday, Jan. 3.

The town hall is open to the public and takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Montana History Museum and is hosted by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

This is the union that primary care providers at Logan Health filed to unionize with last month.

Panelists will include Logan Health primary care providers and the union president, Dr. Stuart Bussey.

Town hall organizers say discussions will focus on patient care and the future of healthcare in the region, and it is a safe space for everyone to ask questions, share their healthcare experiences, and hear directly from providers.