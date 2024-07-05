124th Annual Arlee Celebration underway

ARLEE — Dancers are getting ready for the 124th Annual Arlee Celebration which will continue into the weekend.

This year’s celebration is in honor of elders past and present.

The Salish and Pend d ‘Oreille elders began the celebration in 1898 and have kept the tradition alive for more than 100 years.

Events from Indian Relay to selecting the next Miss Salish Pend d ‘Oreille are taking place in different areas across Arlee.

The first Grand Entry will welcome all dancers Friday afternoon. The last day to enjoy the celebration is Sunday.