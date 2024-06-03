Watch Now
Missoula Marathon

Missoula Marathon volunteers keep race running smoothly

“I’m hooked because of the people and everything that we do," shared six-year volunteer Ginny Elkins
From packet pick-up until all the runners have crossed the finish line, Missoula Marathon volunteers are committed to helping competitors achieve their goals.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 03, 2024

MISSOULA — In just a few short weeks, the 2024 Missoula Marathon will be here.

From the moments leading up to the race up until all runners have crossed the finish line, volunteers keep the event running smoothly.

“My biggest role is doing packet pick-ups. You're seeing all the runners beforehand. You're watching them getting prepped," shared six-year volunteer Ginny Elkins. “There's so many different jobs and I try to get involved in as many of them as I can.”

Some volunteers have a history of competing themselves.

“My first competitive race was this race, in the Missoula Marathon," Russell LaFontaine told MTN.

LaFontaine, who has been volunteering since 2017, said that making sure marathon runners achieve their goals is his top priority.

“We sometimes forget all the accomplishments and everything we did during the day. But what we do remember is every person we helped out during that day.”

LaFontaine continues coming back to the Missoula Marathon year after year for the sense of camaraderie and friendships. “You meet a lot of other volunteers and you develop those relationships and friendships for life.”

Elkins echoed his sentiment, “I’m hooked because of the people and everything that we do.”

For Elkins, giving back to her hometown is priceless, “Being from Missoula, it just means the involvement, the being out there.”

She’s not planning on quitting the volunteer team anytime soon. Elkins said, “[I will be there] As long as I'm still walking. I love it.”

For those interested in volunteering click here. The Missoula Marathon is set to hit the streets on Sunday, June 30.

