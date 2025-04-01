Time to get ready for this year's Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — Get ready for one of Missoula's most cherished events — the Missoula Marathon is back the last weekend in June!

This year, there’s a change in the half marathon: the start time has been moved from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at The Peak on Blue Mountain Road.

Race director Trisha Drobeck joins Jill Valley to share how you can still sign up, tips for last-minute training, and details about a returning inspirational author for race weekend.

Watch the full interview below:

Visit https://www.missoulamarathon.org/ for all of the information that you need to know about the 2025 Missoula Marathon.