Montana Food Bank Network breaks ground on new warehouse

MISSOULA — Thursday marked the ground breaking of The Montana Food Bank Networks new 53,000 square foot warehouse.

The warehouse will allow the food bank to expand and meet the increasing demand for their services.

The ceremony itself consisted of a ground blessing as well as partners and employees speaking about what this new facility will allow them to do and how it will help the community at large.

Gayle Carlson, President and CEO of the Montana Food Bank Network said that without the community’s support, none of this would be possible.

“The support of the communities, the support of the donors, the support of all the food manufacturers that help all of the networks throughout the United States, means that we need to have a bigger facility to accommodate all that.”

One of the things that the new facility will afford is the intake of fresh local produce thanks to a quarantine room where they clean off all the fruits and veggies.

The construction of the new facility begins on Monday, and the excitement of the beginning of this new facility was seen throughout the crowd.