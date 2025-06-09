Fort Missoula Native Plant Garden hosts summer volunteer days

MISSOULA — The Fort Missoula Native Plant Garden is looking for volunteers this summer from the Garden City and beyond. Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can drop by to pull weeds, learn about plants and deepen roots in the community.

“It's just relaxing to listen to the birds and spend your morning here,” said Elena Ulev, the garden’s manager. “We could use all the help we could get.”

The Montana Natural History Center runs the garden, which is open to the public free of charge. But caring for the one acre of native plants, tucked away by the Fort’s water tower, is a lot of work. Ulev told MTN that now is a great time to visit or to volunteer.

“We’re growing only native Montana plants. These are plants that are adapted to our ecosystem. They've been growing here for thousands of years,” she said. “Right now, we've got penstemon blooming and blanket flower and lupine, so this is the prime time of the year to come out here and enjoy the native plants.”

The garden and its plants could really use a helping hand to pull cheatgrass and other weeds and prune the native shrubs. You do not need tools or any experience gardening.

“You don't need to know anything or you could be an expert. It doesn't really matter. We just need people out here to help,” Ulev said. “All you need to bring is a water bottle.”

Ulev has snacks, often including homemade cookies, and lots of knowledge to share with the volunteers. While many of the volunteers return week after week, Ulev answers their questions about the plants and offers tours to new volunteers. She is passionate about spreading the word and the seeds of Montana’s native plants.

“The more native plants we have in Missoula and have in people's gardens, the better,” she said.

Along with the volunteer days, the garden has lots of events this summer. On Tuesday, June 10, there is an event digging in to native shrubs and there is a lot planned for June 16's National Pollinator Week. More information can be found on the Montana Natural History Center’s website.

For Ulev, Sunday morning volunteer days are a way to help both the garden and the community thrive.

“There's been numerous studies that show that even spending 15 minutes in nature is good for your mental health. I think it's healthy to be out here looking at the plants, touching the plants. I like to smell the plants and have people taste certain plants,” she said. “And people are meeting new friends. We're all friendly people out here.”