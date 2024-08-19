Evergreen School District sidewalks nearly complete for the start of the school year

EVERGREEN — The sidewalks in Evergrenn aren’t completed just yet, but kids will soon have a safe route to school this year.

Getting sidewalks installed around the Evergreen School District is important because the district is too small and does not have buses and kids walk along busy Highway 2 to get to school.

It has been a long time coming but sidewalks are going in thanks to local legislation and community members coming together.

The sidewalks were originally set to be finished before kids returned to school, but due to weather delays, they still have two to three weeks of work left.

They will be completed shortly after the start of school so kids can have a safe route to walk for the majority of the year.

“All the different partners, who came together for this small community, to have this grassroots effort. I think it speaks volumes of what the Evergreen community represents, that we think it's important for our kids to have safe routes to school," said Evergreen School District Superintendent Laurie Barron.

"So, we're excited to see kids using it, especially because this is such a beautiful time of year. And a lot of kids do walk into school, this time of year, so it'll be fun to see them all; getting to use the path, and have a safer route to school,” Barron continiued.