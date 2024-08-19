Watch Now
NewsBack to School

Actions

Evergreen School District sidewalks nearly complete for the start of the school year

Kids in Evergreen will soon have a safer way to get to school
Evergreen sidewalks
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The sidewalks were originally set to be finished before kids returned to school on August 18, 2024, but due to weather delays, there is still work to be done.
Evergreen sidewalks
Posted
and last updated

EVERGREEN — The sidewalks in Evergrenn aren’t completed just yet, but kids will soon have a safe route to school this year.

Getting sidewalks installed around the Evergreen School District is important because the district is too small and does not have buses and kids walk along busy Highway 2 to get to school.

It has been a long time coming but sidewalks are going in thanks to local legislation and community members coming together.

The sidewalks were originally set to be finished before kids returned to school, but due to weather delays, they still have two to three weeks of work left.

They will be completed shortly after the start of school so kids can have a safe route to walk for the majority of the year.

“All the different partners, who came together for this small community, to have this grassroots effort. I think it speaks volumes of what the Evergreen community represents, that we think it's important for our kids to have safe routes to school," said Evergreen School District Superintendent Laurie Barron.

"So, we're excited to see kids using it, especially because this is such a beautiful time of year. And a lot of kids do walk into school, this time of year, so it'll be fun to see them all; getting to use the path, and have a safer route to school,” Barron continiued.

More local news from KPAX
C Falls high

Back to School

Numerous Northwest Montana schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch

MTN News
Daly Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (Aug. 19, 2024)

MTN News
2024 University of Montana Move In Day

Missoula County

University of Montana kicks off move-in day in Missoula

Zach Volheim
Zinke and House Speaker Johnson rally

Montana Politics

House Speaker Mike Johnson attends Montana Republican rally

Mack Carmack
David and Katharine Berkoff

Olympics

Olympic swimmer Katharine Berkoff celebrates medal wins with Missoula homecoming

Derek Joseph
victim 1_1.6.1.jpg

Crime and Courts

Woman details sexual assault by doctor in Missoula, enlists lawyer for help

Andrea Lutz

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader