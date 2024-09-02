Watch for school zones and buses in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The first few days of school are over for most students in Northwest Montana and with kids back in class, it’s important to remember that school zones are back in effect and buses are out and about.

School zone speed limit reductions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the Kalispell Police Department, these zones are areas where kids frequent. The slower speed is to give drivers the time to appropriately react to situations.

Most police departments will have an increased presence in these zones to watch for speeders.

Also, as a reminder, when buses yellow lights are flashing that means drivers must slow down and stop, and remain stopped, until the stop arm is fully in, and all lights have stopped flashing.

These safety measures are a must to keep kids safe during school. Drivers need to follow all posted school speed zones and watch out for buses as school is officially in session.