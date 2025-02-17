Blacktail Mountain to hold fundraiser for ski patrol

LAKESIDE — Skiing and snowboarding are popular in Montana, but you never know when you may need to be saved, which is why Blacktail Mountain is holding an event to raise funds for equipment that might save your life.

While Blacktail Mountain is a family-friendly and fun area to ski in fresh powder, accidents are inevitable.

Blacktail Mountain General Manager Jessi Wood says the mountain’s remote location means their ski patrol is trained at a higher level than most ski areas.

“We're at the top of a very long road we are pretty far away from emergency medical care, and our patrol functions as a quick response unit,” Wood said. “Which means that they can provide a high level of service, and they do that free of charge to guests who are injured or having an incident.”

A higher level of care demands the need for better equipment, which is why Blacktail is holding a fundraiser Monday, Feb.17 at the mountain to help raise money for the gear.

Ski Patrol Director Sedge Mackey says this fundraiser helps his team operate at their highest level.

“We use a lot of equipment snowmobiles rescue toboggans, splints, all that stuff is not free,” Mackey said. “So we have to pay for that stuff and the fundraiser helps supply some of the money to do that.”

More than anything Blacktail Mountain and its Ski Patrol rely on a community that supports them throughout the season and keeps the mountain functioning.

“We are that small local hill and we rely heavily on our community and our community reaches from Missoula to Libby,” Wood said. “We have families coming from everywhere and they love our patrol. They love seeing them on the slopes. Those red vests are really fun to catch up with, we wouldn't be here without our community.”

The Blacktail Mountain Ski Patrol fundraiser will be held all day Monday, Feb. 17.

