Missoula County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases has fallen from 128 on Thursday to 123. Two of the currently active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,636 including 8,424 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from 13 on Thursday to 15, including seven county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has dipped to 15. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 50,330 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 17,994 people are fully immunized.

Missoula County will be expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on March 28.

MCCHD announced on March 24 that the COVID-19 California variant has been discovered in a pair of local cases.

New COVID-19 requirements were issued on March 19 for long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes operating in Missoula County.

Missoula County has entered Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.