2 arrested after Whitefish area burglary, vehicle thefts

KALISPELL — Two supsects suspected of multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts throughout the Flathead Valley were arrested Monday after a multi-agency search from the air and ground.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported burglary at approximately 8:15 a.m. in the Whitefish area. Deputies arrived to learn that several vehicles — one of which was found abandoned at the scene by the suspects — had been taken.

Whitefish police officers soon spotted the stolen vehicles in the East Edgewood area and attempted a traffic stop but the suspects fled in the stolen vehicles. Several agencies responded, including the Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies, the Columbia Falls Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Forest Service officers, and aerial support from Two Bear Air.

The stolen vehicles were later found abandoned near the Haskill Basin area. A search involving K9 teams, drones, and Two Bear Air began what is described as "an extensive search." Two Bear Air found the heat signature of two people hiding near a tree. Deputies and a K9 unit responded and took the suspects into custody without injury.

James Ekvall and Ashley Bruns were taken to the Flathead County Detention Center, where they are being held pending formal charges. The suspects are believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts throughout the Flathead Valley.

"The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our partner agencies and local property owners for their vital assistance during this operation," a social media post states.