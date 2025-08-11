Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Anaconda shooting suspect Michael Brown makes first court appearence

Brown remains in Butte Detention Center awaiting his next court hearing.
Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting that left four people dead, appearing before a judge via Zoom on August 11, 2205.
ANACONDA — Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting that left four people dead on August 1, appeared before a judge Monday morning via Zoom from the Butte Detention Center.

Deer Lodge Judge Ken Walund set bail at $2 million.

Brown appeared in an orange jumpsuit alongside two public defenders and told the judge he did not have a job or a phone.

Brown will remain at the Butte Detention Center. No word on his next court date.

Brown was arrested at about 2 p.m. on Friday, August 8, near the Ranch Bar just south of Highway 1.

He was taken into custody in a structure located within the search area — which was previously searched and cleared — without incident.

ANACONDA SHOOTING VICTIMS

