Anaconda shooting suspect Michael Brown makes first court appearence

ANACONDA — Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting that left four people dead on August 1, appeared before a judge Monday morning via Zoom from the Butte Detention Center.

Deer Lodge Judge Ken Walund set bail at $2 million.

Brown appeared in an orange jumpsuit alongside two public defenders and told the judge he did not have a job or a phone.

Brown will remain at the Butte Detention Center. No word on his next court date.

Brown was arrested at about 2 p.m. on Friday, August 8, near the Ranch Bar just south of Highway 1.

He was taken into custody in a structure located within the search area — which was previously searched and cleared — without incident.

