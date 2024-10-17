Arrest warrant issued for Mineral County shooting suspect

SUPERIOR — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a shooting in Mineral County over the weekend.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Willie Joe Richardson, who is accused of shooting one man in the arm and hitting another man in the head with a gun near the motel and general store in Saltese on Sunday.



Authorities say Richardson then fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers later found his crashed car with a handgun inside, but Richardson has yet to be located.

An arrest warrant shows he's facing several charges, including attempted deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office told MTN earlier this week that the gunshot victim was in stable condition.

Richardson's bail has been set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who needs to report any suspicious activity is asked to call 911 immediately.

