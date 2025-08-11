Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, August 11, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

This past week, Home ReSource’s Green Team was out in full force at the Missoula County Fairgrounds to make sure thousands of pounds of trash ended up in the right place. By sorting things that were already thrown out while educating the public at the same time, the Green Team hopes to manage the trash in a more sustainable way. (Read the full story)

The Northwest Montana Fair is getting to kick off in Kalispell, and this year, there are many new things to be excited about. Some new additions include upgraded scoring boards and keepers for the rodeo, an extreme dog show and new accessible bleachers in the grandstands. The fair, along with its new additions, opens Tuesday. (Read the full story)

In honor of Montana Knife Company opening a new facility in the Wye area, the company planted a large flag to represent their American-made values on Friday. The 51,000-square-foot site will include a coffee shop and create 150-200 jobs. MKC hopes to host community events and invest in employee training, with plans of opening by the end of the year. (Read the full story)

