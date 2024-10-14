Mineral County resident recounts run in with Saltese shooting suspect

SALTESE — A search is underway for the man accused of shooting another man yesterday in Saltese near Mangold's Motel and General Store.

Residents pursued the suspect — Willie Joe Richardson, a Black man wearing black joggers — as he drove through town.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office Picture of suspect Willie Joe Richardson

"The cook, he said that all he's seen was when he was getting off the exit is them flagging him down, they were covered in blood," waitress at the Montana Bar Tia Downing told MTN.

Downing and her husband were getting off work in Saltese on Sunday night. "We were slammed. It's Sunday night football," she said.

Then, they pulled up next to their coworker, a cook, who had just been in a car accident.

McKenzie Managhan McKenzie Managhan followed the Saltese shooting suspect through construction traffic

Downing detailed, "All of a sudden this black car comes barreling behind us on this road right here, comes around the corner, tries to force us off the road."

The driver of that car was Willie Joe Richardson, who the Mineral County Sheriff confirms shot and injured a man and rammed into a vehicle.

Downing's husband chased Richardson's vehicle down the road and they prevented him from getting on the interstate. However, as of Monday evening, he hasn't been found. "I can't imagine after last night and him seeing like how many people chased after him, him coming back here, to be honest with you," Downing stated.

The Mineral County Sheriff's office said the man who was shot is in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

