Search continues for man suspected of Mineral County shooting

SUPERIOR — A search is continuing for a suspect who’s accused of shooting a man in the arm and injuring another by hitting them in the head with a gun on Sunday.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a shooting in Saltese at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect and his vehicle, but only found a crashed car.

A drone search could not locate the suspect, identified as Willie Joe Richardson, who ran away from the scene.

A handgun found in the vehicle was taken as evidence.

