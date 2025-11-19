New Missoula thrift store opens with mission to serve community in need

MISSOULA — A new thrift store has opened on Reserve Street with a mission to bring more hope to the Missoula community.

The Bridge offers affordable prices and provides free items to those in need, creating what co-founder Carli Worley describes as a judgment-free space.

"This opens up a space where people can come inside and they can come exactly as they are, no judgment, no questions," Worley said.

Worley and Mickala Gillispie started The Bridge after bonding over their shared desire to support others in the community.

"As popularity grew and the struggle got worse in the community, there was more need," Worley said.

The co-founders said they felt called to make a bigger impact.

"If we think of something and it gets put on our heart, we're like there's a reason for it, let's do it," Worley said. "And so, that's what we did. We both had this desire to make a change that was bigger than what we were already doing."

"It's actually been a passion my whole life. There's only been one consistent thing that I've known deep in my bones my whole life, and it's to make waves of change," Gillispie said.

The Bridge offers free food from their refrigerator, pantry and emergency supplies. The store opened Oct. 25, just as a government shutdown delayed SNAP benefits for families.

"It was meant to be because in just one week and a half we've had this pantry filled up probably nine to 10 times now and completely emptied, cleared out, filled up," Gillispie said.

The Bridge depends on community donations to stock its free food pantry. They also run other programs, including winter coat and school supply drives for both the Missoula and Bitterroot communities.

"If you have it and you're not gonna use it, we would appreciate it," Worley said.

