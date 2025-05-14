Coram man pleads guilty to drug charges

GREAT FALLS — A Coram man accused of possessing methamphetamine has admitted to the charges filed against him, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

Blaine Justin Olds, 51, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years to life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that beginning in May 2024, Olds and his co-defendant were coming from their home in Coram to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to deliver large amounts of methamphetamine.

In October 2024, law enforcement arranged three controlled purchases of large of amounts of methamphetamine from the defendants, a news release states.

During each of these controlled purchases, Olds and his co-defendant traveled from their home in Coram to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and exchanged methamphetamine for money.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and a sentencing date was set for September 18, 2025. Olds was detained pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case which was investigated by the FBI, DEA and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services conducted the investigation.