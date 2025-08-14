Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Darby man facing negligent homicide after death of 8-month-old

Colton Jesse Nielson, 27, is being held on a $50,000 bond on negligent homicide and drug charges.
HAMILTON — Ravalli County deputies arrested a Darby man this week for the death of his 8-month-old baby, which happened in March of 2025.

Colton Jesse Nielson, 27, is being held on a $50,000 bond on negligent homicide and drug charges.

Court documents show that Nielson's baby died after falling between a couch and an air mattress while Nielson was asleep.

Officers also found drugs and paraphernalia in an unclean and disorganized home.

Toxicology results showed that there was methamphetamine in Nielson's system.

Nielson's next court dates are set for early September.

