Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

'ICE Out' protest held in Whitefish

Protesters met at Smith Fields in Whitefish and gathered along Highway 40.
Whitefish ICE Protest
Sean Wells/MTN News
A crowd of protestors gathered in Whitefish on January 30, 2026, joining the nationwide “ICE Out” protest and shutdown.
Whitefish ICE Protest
Posted

WHITEFISH — A crowd of protestors gathered in the Flathead on Friday afternoon, joining the nationwide “ICE Out” protest and shutdown.

Protesters met at Smith Fields in Whitefish and gathered along Highway 40.

“Show some solidarity with the people of Minnesota and just let ICE and Border Patrol know that we are not okay with what they have been doing, the way they have been treating people, the way they have been detaining people, the atrocities that happen while they are detained," Flathead Democarcy member Jill Davis said.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader