Details emerging following standoff with law enforcement ends in Superior

SUPERIOR — We are learning new details about a Wednesday evening incident in Superior that prompted a large law enforcement response.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says several people called 9-1-1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. that multiple shots had been fired near the post office in Superior.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office deputies along with the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the area and found a male who was asking for help.

Sheriff Funke says that after talking with the person, deputies determined he was the suspect who had fired numerous gunshots in the area.

The suspect told law enforcement that he was armed with several guns before going into a motorhome and barricading himself inside.

Sheriff Funke says that because of the risk to the public, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team was requested to come to the scene.

However, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident before the team arrived from Missoula.

Deputies were granted a warrant to search the suspect’s motorhome and the scene was processed.

Sheriff Funke says the incident remains under investigation.

The suspect is being held at the Mineral County Detention Facility.

"Thank you to all responding and assisting agencies: Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula County, Missoula City, Superior Fire and Superior EMS," Sheriff Funke stated in a news release.