Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Details emerging following standoff with law enforcement ends in Superior

A suspect was arrested after firing several gunshots and then barricading himself inside a motorhome in Superior
Mineral County Sheriff's Office New Vehicles
Katie Miller/MTN News file
Mineral County Sheriff's Office New Vehicles
Posted
and last updated

SUPERIOR — We are learning new details about a Wednesday evening incident in Superior that prompted a large law enforcement response.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says several people called 9-1-1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. that multiple shots had been fired near the post office in Superior.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office deputies along with the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the area and found a male who was asking for help.

Sheriff Funke says that after talking with the person, deputies determined he was the suspect who had fired numerous gunshots in the area.

The suspect told law enforcement that he was armed with several guns before going into a motorhome and barricading himself inside.

Sheriff Funke says that because of the risk to the public, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team was requested to come to the scene.

However, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident before the team arrived from Missoula.

Deputies were granted a warrant to search the suspect’s motorhome and the scene was processed.

Sheriff Funke says the incident remains under investigation.

The suspect is being held at the Mineral County Detention Facility.

"Thank you to all responding and assisting agencies: Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula County, Missoula City, Superior Fire and Superior EMS," Sheriff Funke stated in a news release.

More local news from KPAX
CSKT Sign

Flathead Nation

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes study examines blood quantum

Robyn Iron
Dragon Race

Out and About

Montana Dragon Boat Festival returning to Polson

Kiana Wilson
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire holds steady, evacuation orders rescinded

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings at Sharrott Creek Fire

MTN News
Edwin Loder

Western Montana News

Search, investigation continues for Ronan man reported missing

Kathryn Roley
Mineral County Sheriff's Office

Western Montana News

Suspect arrested following incident with law enforcement in Superior

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader