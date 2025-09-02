Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dog injury under investigation in Missoula

MISSOULA - Police are investigating after a dog was reportedly injured on August 30 in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Raymond Avenue, in the area of Tom Green Memorial Park, just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

MPD reports the circumstances surrounding the dog’s injury remain under investigation.

MTN reached out for additional information regarding the incident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated that the injury appears to be to the dog's side, but a veterinarian was "not able to verify what caused the injury."

The police department did not offer any additional information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

