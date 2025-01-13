Driver facing charges after 'serious incident' in Missoula, more info sought

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate what's being described as "a serious incident" involving a suspected impaired driver that happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

MPD reports on social media that an officer attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 near Brooks and Garfield, but the driver didn't stop and sped away at a "high rate of speed." The vehicle went onto Russell Street, ignoring stop signs and failed to yield to traffic.

During the pursuit, the vehicle drove into oncoming traffic near the 1400 block of Russell Street, forcing two southbound vehicles off the road to avoid a collision.

The driver also nearly struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Russell and South 1st Street West. MPD reports the chase ended when the driver lost control of the car near the intersection and was then arrested.

MPD provided the following additional information:

"The driver faces multiple charges, including Driving While Under the Influence (2nd offense), Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer, Criminal Endangerment, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Displaying Fictitious or Altered Plates, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Operating Without Liability Insurance, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, and various traffic violations."

MPD is looking to talk with the drivers who were forced off the road, the pedestrian in the crosswalk, and any other people who were "affected by this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Horton at 406-552-6286.