Elmo man admits Social Security fraud, theft charges

Gerry Alen Albus pleaded guilty on Tuesday to theft of government money and Social Security fraud
The Russell Smith Federal Court in Missoula
Posted at 4:59 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 18:59:51-04

MISSOULA — An Elmo man accused of illegally receiving federal benefits by collecting his deceased mother’s Social Security payments and by not disclosing his assets admitted to fraud and theft charges on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says 64-year-old Gerry Alen Albus pleaded guilty to theft of government money and Social Security fraud.

Albus faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that in May 2015, Albus was approved to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and was told of his legal obligation to accurately report his income, resources and household composition.
 
Albus reported to SSA in October of 2016 that he had moved to Elmo, lived alone and paid rent to his landlord, when in fact, he did not pay rent and his landlord was his romantic partner.

Then in 2017, Albus and his partner converted his partner’s 20-acre property in Elmo into a dog grooming business. The government further alleged that Albus did not disclose his ownership interest in property he co-owned in Florida with his mother or proceeds from the sale of the property in June 2017.

Albus’ mother died in March 2017, but SSA continued to send her monthly payments of approximately $2,000 until it learned of her death through this investigation. Between March 2017 and November 2021, Albus took his mother’s SSA payments and used them for his personal expenses.

In addition, the government alleged that Albus failed to report other assets, including three vehicles, several bank accounts and proceeds from the dog grooming business.

During a May 2022 interview with SSA special agents at the dog grooming business, Albus admitted he did not pay rent, that he lived with his partner, that he did not disclose vehicles or income and that he took his mother’s SSA benefits after her death because he felt he was “entitled” to them.

Albus also told agents that he knew if he reported all his income and assets, it would have reduced or eliminated his SSA payments.

SSA determined Albus received approximately $60,627 in SSI benefits for which he was ineligible and stole an additional $59,535 in SSA funds intended for his mother.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided, and sentencing was set for September 24. Albus was released pending further proceedings.

 Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case. The SSA Office of Inspector General and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation.

