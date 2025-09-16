Family testifies in trial for man charged with murdering his mother in Missoula

MISSOULA - The trial of Miles Miller, a man accused of deliberate homicide for the death of his mother in 2023 in Missoula, continued on Tuesday.

Watch to learn more about the proceedings:

Family testifies in trial for man charged with murdering mother in Missoula

Prosecutors called family members to testify about writings found at the crime scene.

After concluding their showing of evidence to the jury on Monday, prosecutors moved towards family testimony on Tuesday.

The prosecutors focused on writings by Miles Miller, having his sister testify that the writings were, in fact, Miller’s.

Within the writings, Miller described a desire to kill his mother because of how she might handle the inheritance she received from his father.

Miller’s sister testified that the family was worried about their mother’s spending habits, but that after speaking with a financial advisor, those worries subsided.

Watch previous coverage: Trial for man accused of murdering his mother in Missoula begins

Trial for man accused of murdering his mother in Missoula begins

The defense ended their day by bringing forth evidence collectors and pressing them on the process they used for handling evidence found at the crime scene.

The trial is expected to last several more days.