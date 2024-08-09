Watch Now
Ferndale shooter changes plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement

Mathew Vitek of Bigfork shot and killed 56-year-old Tammi Jordan in December 2023
FERNDALE — The man who was charged with killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting in Ferndale last year has agreed to a plea agreement.

Mathew Vitek of Bigfork shot and killed 56-year-old Tammi Jordan in December 2023.

Vitek originally pleaded not guilty at his hearing in January 2024 but on July 31, he changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.

Vitek pleaded guilty to one charge of felony deliberate homicide and two counts of felony attempted deliberate homicide as part of the plea agreement.

The plea agreement will drop the weapons enhancement charge.

Vitek's sentencing is scheduled for September 18, 2024, at 9 a.m. in Polson.

Family member recounts Ferndale shooting that left 1 person dead, 2 injured
