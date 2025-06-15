Missoula 'No Kings' protest draws thousands

MISSOULA — Like many cities nationwide, Missoula hosted its own ‘No Kings’ protest, where thousands were in attendance.

“It's time we make a stand. Enough's enough," protester Jim Stokes told MTN.

Starting at the XXXs, the rally paraded through downtown, with many holding signs that called out the Trump administration's actions.

Emily Brown/MTN News

“I don't know how much a march means, but the bigger the bigger and the more and more they get, the more chance we have of fighting fascism," protester Doreen Stokes said.

Protesters shared their desire to protect democracy and reject authoritarianism.

“I just feel like I'm an American when I'm with all these people because we're not divisive right now," protester Sue Falk, who also attended Hamilton's rally earlier in the day, shared.

Plus, many discussed hopes for what they call a large-scale change in the government and trajectory of our country.

“If you're a congressman or a senator or a judge, start doing what's right for the people, not just to get yourself re-elected," Jim Stokes said.

The final destination for the around 6,000 attendees was Caras Park.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Speakers from Missoula Pride, Missoula Resists, the Missoula Black Collective, and many other individuals took the stage.

Protesters flooded the park, filled the pavilion, and even overflowed above onto the Beartracks Bridge.

Emily Brown/MTN News

While drivers passed by on Higgins, many honking, MTN did not notice counter-protesters, nor any violence.

“For some reason, in today's world, oh, we have to have the violence, we have to have the decisiveness, we have to have the hate. Where did that come from? That's not freedom," Falk stated.