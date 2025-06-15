Thousands gather on Main Street for Kalispell's No Kings protests

KALISPELL — There are many No Kings Protests taking place across the state, including one in Kalispell, where thousands of people walked down Main Street.

One group of protesters gathered at Depot Park while the other walked from the Flathead County Courthouse to combine the two demonstrations at the park.

The groups led cheers and held up their signs, like many others across the country.

One of the organizers of Saturday’s protests, David Spencer, says this was a great display of people using their right to free speech.

“I'm hoping that people who might feel isolated and not getting the information that they need, that they don't feel alone, that there are other people who believe what they believe,” Spencer said. "Also, I just hope that it raises awareness for everybody that things are going on in this country that need to be addressed, I think, and this is the way we have to do it as the public.”

Spencer continued by stating that this day was an important one for people to continue exercising the rights many people have fought for.

“I love seeing people exercise their rights and you know it's important that we engage in these types of activities and we have institutions that were built over a couple of centuries,” Spencer said. “Being the 250th anniversary of the army, a lot of people have fought and died for our right to do this, and so it's great to see everybody engaging.”

The No Kings Protest in Kalispell was one of dozens scheduled across Montana.

