Flathead County man charged with producing, distributing child pornography

MISSOULA — A Martin City man accused of producing and distributing images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct appeared for his arraignment in federal court on Tuesday.

The defendant, Raymond Owen Bonner, Jr., 39, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced.

Bonner faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years to life of supervised release on the production charge, and a mandatory minimum of five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years to life of supervised release on the distribution charge if he's convicted on the charges.

Prosecutors allege that between about June 2024 and Sept. 5, 2024,. Bonner coerced a minor, identified as Jane Doe in Martin City, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual images and he distributed visual images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct using a computer.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the arraignment and Bonner was detained pending further proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case which was investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.