Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, January 7, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Former Troy Police Officer Layton Artigo pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to grooming a child for sexual offense and tampering with evidence, after he was accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor and destroying computer equipment. The 23-year-old was fired in November, fled to California before turning himself in and is now being held on a $1 million bond.

The University of Providence is mourning former Argo Women's Basketball Player Katelyn Heideman, who died along with her two cousins and uncle when their helicopter crashed in rugged terrain near Phoenix on Friday. Investigators said the helicopter hit a recreational slackline stretched across Telegraph Canyon before falling to the bottom.

Corvallis School District is hosting its first ski gear swap on Wednesday to help outfit over 300 students in its largest ski program ever. Most of the gear was donated from the community, while the helmets were brought in by Bitterroot Health. Interested participants can drop off donations from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and attend the swap until 6 p.m. at the Summit Lunch Room.