Four people found shot to death in Kalispell home

Kalispell Police believe there is no continued risk to the public
Derek Joseph/MTN News
Four people were found dead in a home in Silverbrook Estates in Kalispell on May 11, 2025.
KALISPELL — A homicide investigation is underway in Kalispell after four people were found dead in a home in an apparent shooting.

According to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio, officers responded early Sunday morning to the area of Silverbrook Estates for a mental health concern.

When officers entered the home, they found four people had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Kalispell Police believe the incident is isolated and that there is no continued risk to the public.

The names of those involved have not yet been released, but an investigation has started. Police will be at the home throughout the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

