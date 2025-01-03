Glacier Raft Company reports theft of $80,000 worth of gear

KALISPELL — Glacier Raft Company in West Glacier reports $80,000 worth of gear was stolen earlier this week.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 when a vehicle was caught on security cameras entering the property at around that time.

A company official tells MTN that three vehicles were stolen including two trucks and an SUV. Other stolen items include camping gear, yeti coolers, Orvis fly fishing rods and tools.

Glacier Raft Company is looking for the community's help in finding the stolen items. The vehicles have Glacier Raft company logos on them and some of the tools are marked with the initials GRC.

The company is still cataloging missing items and anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.