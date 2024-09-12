Watch Now
Hamilton man facing assault with a weapon, sexual assault charges

HAMILTON — A 70-year-old Hamilton man is facing assault with a weapon and sexual assault charges following a pair of recent incidents.

Lonnie Jay Larson is accused of aiming a shotgun at a woman during an argument on Wednesday after coming home from a bar.

According to court documents, the woman told law enforcement that she was “terrified” and thought Larson would “shoot her in the face.”

The woman called a friend to pick her up, left the home and then called 911. She then met with a Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the parking lot of a Hamilton grocery store.

The deputy went to the home to interview Larson who, according to court documents smelled of alcohol and denied owning a shotgun. A shotgun was later found during a search of the residence.

Prosecutors state the woman also told the deputy that on Sept. 7, 2024, Larson went into her room while she was sleeping and began to grope her inappropriately and “expose her body.” The victim says Larson finally left the room after she slapped him.

Larson is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center in Hamilton.

