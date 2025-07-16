Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A man was fatally shot during an altercation between two individuals at a residence south of Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. The shooter brandished a firearm during the conflict, and the victim succumbed to his injuries. Sheriff Steve Holton confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing. (Read the full story)

A search is ongoing for 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez, who went missing after a boat capsized on Flathead Lake Tuesday morning. While two people on the boat were rescued and treated for hypothermia, Dominguez remains unaccounted for. Poor weather conditions and rough water halted search operations Tuesday evening. (Read the full story)

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has confirmed the presence of non-native brown trout in the Flathead River, which poses a threat to native species, including bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout. Anglers are urged to report any catches of brown trout by killing and delivering them to FWP for studying (Read the full story)