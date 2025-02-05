Kalispell man charged with deliberate homicide pleads guilty in homeless man's death

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man charged with deliberate homicide in the death of a homeless man in June of 2023 pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in Flathead County District Court.



20-year-old Kaleb Fleck changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on one charge of deliberate homicide after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Fleck was taken into custody for the assault and murder of 60-year-old Scott Bryan on June 25, 2023.

Court documents state that Kalispell Police arrived on the scene in the Meridian Road area of Kalispell and found Bryan lying face down on the ground bleeding profusely behind a gas station.

Bryan was transported to Logan Health with significant head injuries where he was pronounced dead.

A witness at the scene showed law enforcement a short video and officers identified the two suspects as Fleck and 18-year-old Wiley Meeker of Somers.

Court documents state Fleck admitted to getting out of the truck and assaulting Bryan. Meeker told police he pulled Fleck away from Bryan and then left the scene.

A search of a home where Fleck was found turned up a pair of boots with suspected blood stains in the garage.

State prosecutors are recommending Fleck serve a 50-year term in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended. Fleck’s attorneys are recommending 40 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

Fleck’s sentencing is set for March 31, 2025 in Flathead County District Court.