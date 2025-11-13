Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in evidence tampering case

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a case involving tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says a report was made on Wednesday morning about suspicious activity involving several juvenile females and a 23-year-old man, who has been identified as Layton Artigo.

Detectives began an investigation, conducted several interviews with the females before applying for a search warrant of Artigo’s residence.

Sheriff Short says after the search warrant was executed, an arrest warrant was obtained for Artigo for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Artigo is described as 6’7” tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds.

Charges have been filed at this time, with Short stating an investigation into the incident is underway.

Anyone with information regarding Artigo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 406-293-4112.

