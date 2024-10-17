Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at home in Hamilton

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly shooting at a home on Grantsdale Road
HAMILTON — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Hamilton on Thursday morning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says a 20-year-old was taken into custody following the incident in the 800 block of Grantsdale Road.

According to a news release, no injuries were reported but a home was damaged. An investigation is continuing.

“There is no indication that any other suspects are involved or that there is any continued danger to the neighborhood,” Sheriff Holton stated.

Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

