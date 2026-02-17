Man arrested for DUI after driving to Granite County Sheriff's Office to pay open container fine

PHILIPSBURG — A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after driving to the Granite County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office to pay an open container fine and file a complaint.

While waiting for assistance at the Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Rico Barkell noticed that the man appeared to be intoxicated.

When asked if he had driven to the office, the man replied "yes" in disbelief, according to a social media post.

When asked about his alcohol consumption, the man replied in slurred speech that he had consumed "two drinks" and smoked two bowls of marijuana that day.

The investigation was turned over to Granite County Undersheriff Chris Robinson.

The man agreed to a preliminary breath test, which showed results three times the legal limit. Deputies also discovered an open container in his vehicle.

The man was charged with aggravated DUI and open container violation.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office stated the following in a Facebook post:

"As a public service announcement, if you drive to the Sheriff’s Office intoxicated (alcohol or drugs), you will be arrested for DUI. If you drive here with a suspended or no license, you will get a ticket. If you enter the Sheriff's Office with a warrant, you will be arrested.



If you decide to drink excessively or smoke marijuana, DO NOT DRIVE. Call for a ride, the Sheriff’s Office will be happy to help. If you live in one of our county towns, please walk if you are able; in all of our towns, you can walk across in 15-20 mins. Stupidity is not an excuse!"

This story was written by a journalist and was partially converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.