Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Flathead River
Sean Wells/MTN News
The Flathead Wild and Scenic River is three separate forks with river segments classified as wild, scenic and recreational along 219 miles of federally-protected river corridor.
Flathead River
Posted
and last updated

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

For the first time since the 1980s, the Flathead National Forest is proposing major rule changes for the three forks of the Flathead River, including mandatory permits for floaters. Officials are now seeking public comment on the draft management plan that would govern the 219-mile river corridor for decades to come. (Read the full story)

Montana Knife Company is completing its new facility near Missoula after starting in Owner Josh Smith's garage during COVID in 2020. The company now employs 105 people and expects to hire 40-50 more workers over the next year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 11. (Read the full story)

Granite County Commissioners shut off the rotating beacon at Riddick Field Airport near Philipsburg, effectively making it a daytime-only facility due to residents complaining about how bright it was. Now, pilots associations are concerned about safety risks — as the beacon helps locate the airport during nighttime emergency landings in mountainous terrain. (Read the full story)

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader