'Treasure Trove': Local artists reimagine everyday items in Missoula museum exhibition

MISSOULA — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is launching a new art exhibition next week, titled "Treasure Trove," which celebrates Missoula's history and the museum's 50th anniversary through the eyes of artists.

Participating artists like Chris Alveshere selected artifacts from the "Everyday Treasures" gallery and reimagined them through their own artistic medium and expertise.

Alveshere works in porcelain clay and was drawn to antique toys, so he decided to create a couple of his own: an apple truck and a race car.

He told MTN that history inspired the creations.

"Maybe not in like a broader sense of American history, but history of toys maybe from the 50s through the 80s," Alveshere said. "I've always been nostalgic to a fault, something about the quality of craftsmanship from those awesome like Schylling, and Playskool, and Fisher-Price toys. So like historical art, historical paintings, pop culture-- that kind of stuff definitely plays into my daily practice."

Alveshere's work will be on display at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula as part of the exhibition "Treasure Trove," which opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 26.