Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche warning (Feb. 17)

Due to the "very dangerous" conditions, people are advised not to travel in avalanche terrain.
Avalanche Danger
MTN News
The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche watch in the Whitefish, Swan, Flathead Mountain Ranges and Glacier National Park.
Avalanche Danger
Posted
and last updated

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

Heavy snowfall and wind-drifted snow will create very dangerous avalanche conditions on slopes above 5,000 feet in the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead mountain ranges, as well as in the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park

The warning, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, notes that "natural large to very large slab avalanches are likely" while human-triggered avalanches "are very likely."

Due to the "very dangerous" conditions, people are advised not to travel in avalanche terrain.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is also cautioning that there is the possibility that any avalanches may run long distances.

Click here to view the latest avalanche advisory.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader