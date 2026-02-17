Flathead Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche warning (Feb. 17)

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

Heavy snowfall and wind-drifted snow will create very dangerous avalanche conditions on slopes above 5,000 feet in the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead mountain ranges, as well as in the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park

The warning, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday, notes that "natural large to very large slab avalanches are likely" while human-triggered avalanches "are very likely."

Due to the "very dangerous" conditions, people are advised not to travel in avalanche terrain.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is also cautioning that there is the possibility that any avalanches may run long distances.

