Man charged with Ferndale deliberate homicide sentenced to prison

POLSON — The man who was charged with killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting in Ferndale last year was sentenced to prison on Wednesday morning.

Mathew Vitek, 49, of Bigfork who shot and killed 56-year-old Tammi Jordan in December 2023 was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana State Prison on a deliberate homicide charge.

Vitek was also sentenced on Wednesday for two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, each for 100 years which will run concurrently.

Vitek originally pleaded not guilty at his hearing in January 2024 but on July 31, he changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report