Man charged with stabbing his father near Clinton appears in court

MISSOULA - A man appeared in court Thursday on an attempted murder charge for a stabbing earlier this week that sent his father to the hospital.

Kira Raider appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday on several charges, including attempted deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to animals.

Raider is accused of stabbing his father several times, as well as a dog, on Tuesday night along McFarland Lane near Clinton.

Raider will have a public defender and a judge set bail at $500,000.

Raider’s next hearing is scheduled for September 29.