Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man charged with stabbing his father near Clinton appears in court

Kira Raider
Zach Volheim/MTN News
Kira Raider appearing via video in a Missoula courtroom on September 18, 2025.
Kira Raider
Posted

MISSOULA - A man appeared in court Thursday on an attempted murder charge for a stabbing earlier this week that sent his father to the hospital.

Kira Raider appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Thursday on several charges, including attempted deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to animals.

Raider is accused of stabbing his father several times, as well as a dog, on Tuesday night along McFarland Lane near Clinton.

Raider will have a public defender and a judge set bail at $500,000.

Raider’s next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader