Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man jailed after Tuesday evening stabbing in Clinton

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

CLINTON - A person is behind bars on a pending charge of attempted deliberate homicide after a Tuesday evening stabbing near Clinton.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in the 14000 block of McFarland Lane at approximately 8 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a male victim had been stabbed several times.

Clinton Stabbing Map

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith reports the victim was treated by emergency medical personnel and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was found in a nearby residence, left the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility and is being held on a pending charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

An investigation into the stabbing is continuing.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader