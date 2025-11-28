Missoula Santa flight needs community donations to soar

MISSOULA — Santa is taking to the skies over Missoula again this Christmas season through the return of Santa's Dash Through the Big Sky.

The Western Montana Santa Flyover, working with the Missoula Downtown Foundation, will bring back the longtime tradition that relies on community support and donations. The flyover happens only once, just days before Christmas.

Currently, donations are at 20% of their goal. Organizers say hearing kids and adults screaming "Santa!" with joy makes it a true Christmas miracle. Donations can be made at https://www.406santa.org/donate

Updates on this year's flight route and timing will be available on their official Facebook page.

