Man jailed after fleeing from law enforcement near Kalispell

Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 01, 2024

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars after taking off from law enforcement in the Evergreen area on Saturday night.

The incident began just after 11:30 p.m. when Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull over a vehicle without any lights on along U.S. Highway 2 near River Road.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino states in a news release the driver— 34-year-old Derek Bruce Bigman of Kalispell — took off from the scene and began to drive erratically.

Bigman then drove onto sidewalks and nearly hit some parked cars while heading towards Kalispell on Highway 2. He also went into the wrong lane of travel and failed to obey traffic signals.

“Due to the risk this driver was placing on the public, deputies performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to end the pursuit on Kelley Road in Kalispell,” the release states.

Bigman then fled from the vehicle and was hit with a taser before he was arrested.

Bigman is being held in the Kalispell jail on several pending charges including felony criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and violating probation.

